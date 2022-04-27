Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.60% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

FTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.30.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$34.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$29.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.29.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.7099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total value of C$187,418.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,211,093.65. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,090,907.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock valued at $542,250.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

