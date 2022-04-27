Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) to Underperform

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.60.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$7.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$6.80 and a 52-week high of C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$490.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

