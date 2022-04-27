Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a C$64.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$50.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.45.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$44.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. Spin Master has a one year low of C$37.88 and a one year high of C$54.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.9000001 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.