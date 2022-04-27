North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$27.50 at Raymond James

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.30.

TSE:NOA opened at C$17.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$534.14 million and a P/E ratio of 10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$14.05 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.97.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$768,173.50. Insiders bought 101,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,473 in the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

