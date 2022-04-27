Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$85.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$48.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$47.95 and a 52-week high of C$84.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 8.5600004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,158. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$58.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,114.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,426.36. Insiders have bought 2,004 shares of company stock worth $112,093 over the last three months.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

