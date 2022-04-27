ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 33 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 33 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 37 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 41 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 33.58.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

