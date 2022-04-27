The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 457 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 457 price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 399.77.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

