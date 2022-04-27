CIBC Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$46.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACQ. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.25.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada stock opened at C$29.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$800.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.87. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$26.80 and a twelve month high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.5000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.

About AutoCanada (Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.