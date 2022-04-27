CIBC Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$46.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACQ. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.25.
AutoCanada stock opened at C$29.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$800.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.87. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$26.80 and a twelve month high of C$59.26.
In other news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.
About AutoCanada (Get Rating)
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Featured Articles
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.