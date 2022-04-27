Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $235.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Laboratory Co. of America traded as low as $254.58 and last traded at $254.91, with a volume of 14112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.10.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.62.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

About Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.