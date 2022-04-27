Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $160.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as low as $97.18 and last traded at $97.18, with a volume of 7915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

Wingstop Company Profile (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.