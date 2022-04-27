Financial Contrast: Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) versus Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

45.3% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Greenlight Capital Re and Omnichannel Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re 2.99% 3.77% 1.24% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A -80.87% 3.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Omnichannel Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $588.55 million 0.39 $17.58 million $0.50 13.50 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A $6.93 million N/A N/A

Greenlight Capital Re has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire technology-enabled consumer products or services business. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Millburn, New Jersey.

