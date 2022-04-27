musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of MMAG opened at GBX 60 ($0.76) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of £64.66 million and a PE ratio of -5.10. musicMagpie has a 52-week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.55).

In related news, insider Ian Storey purchased 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £49,523.76 ($63,119.76).

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

