Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LON PFD opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.46) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £990.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 92.60 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.63).

In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 9,416 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £10,922.56 ($13,921.18). Also, insider Helen Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,510.07).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

