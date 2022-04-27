Polymetal International’s (POLY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.82) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.48) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.93) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.03) to GBX 1,400 ($17.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.81).

Shares of POLY opened at GBX 268 ($3.42) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 943.02. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.14). The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1.85.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

