Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 7,300 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 7,300 ($93.04) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($85.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($53.53) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($77.75) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($56.08) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,822.31 ($74.21).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,453 ($69.50) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,838.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,264.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market cap of £88.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($55.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($87.64).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($70.02), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($734,190.54).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

