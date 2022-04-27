adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €265.00 by Warburg Research

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($306.45) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($365.59) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($374.19) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($322.58) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €296.56 ($318.88).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €188.44 ($202.62) on Monday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a one year high of €201.01 ($216.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €208.61 and a 200-day moving average of €242.51.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.