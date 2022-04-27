Barclays Reiterates €27.50 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €27.50 ($29.57) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FNTN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($29.46) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.52 ($26.37).

freenet stock opened at €25.87 ($27.82) on Monday. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($35.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.61.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

