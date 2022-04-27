Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €270.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €270.00 ($290.32) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MUV2. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($348.39) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($354.84) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €291.00 ($312.90) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at €234.10 ($251.72) on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a 12 month high of €198.95 ($213.92). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €240.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €252.20.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

