Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

Adler Group (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.00 ($12.90) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group set a €11.10 ($11.94) price target on shares of Adler Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of ETR:ADJ opened at €9.29 ($9.98) on Monday. Adler Group has a one year low of €8.58 ($9.23) and a one year high of €27.74 ($29.83). The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.58.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

