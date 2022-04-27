SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €128.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €128.00 ($137.63) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.40 ($146.67).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €94.56 ($101.68) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €113.38. The company has a market cap of $111.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. SAP has a 1-year low of €94.48 ($101.59) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($139.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

