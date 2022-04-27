SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €128.00 ($137.63) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €136.40 ($146.67).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €94.56 ($101.68) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. SAP has a 1 year low of €94.48 ($101.59) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($139.51). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €113.38. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

