Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €14.00 ($15.05) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.97) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.75) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.23 ($17.45).

Engie stock opened at €11.45 ($12.31) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.15 and its 200-day moving average is €12.73. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($13.08) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($16.30).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

