Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €26.00 by Barclays

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($27.96) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.43 ($37.02).

RNO opened at €22.12 ($23.78) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.73. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

