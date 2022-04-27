Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €20.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €20.00 ($21.51) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.26) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.24 ($34.67).

ETR UN01 opened at €23.12 ($24.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. Uniper has a 12 month low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($45.65).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

