SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €135.00 ($145.16) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on SAP in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €136.40 ($146.67).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €94.56 ($101.68) on Monday. SAP has a 1 year low of €94.48 ($101.59) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($139.51). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €100.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

