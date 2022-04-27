Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €35.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($37.63) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.43 ($37.02).

Renault stock opened at €22.12 ($23.78) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €24.97 and a 200-day moving average of €29.73. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

