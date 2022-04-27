ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €600.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €600.00 ($645.16) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,032.26) target price on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($827.96) price objective on ASML in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €685.00 ($736.56) price objective on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($645.16) price target on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

