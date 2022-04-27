Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,380 shares of company stock worth $8,184,957. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 243,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,582 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

