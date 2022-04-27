The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HIG opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,784. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,266,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,427,000 after buying an additional 42,918 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,177,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,327,000 after buying an additional 77,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,815,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

