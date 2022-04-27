Cousins Properties (CUZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Cousins Properties has set its FY22 guidance at $2.70-2.78 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CUZ opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

