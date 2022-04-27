Church & Dwight (CHD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Church & Dwight has set its Q1 guidance at $0.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.14-3.26 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

