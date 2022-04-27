A. O. Smith (AOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. A. O. Smith has set its FY22 guidance at $3.35-$3.55 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AOS opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

