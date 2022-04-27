VeriSign (VRSN) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect VeriSign to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $205.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.63. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $198.53 and a twelve month high of $257.03.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $131,046.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,976 shares of company stock worth $4,675,178 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.