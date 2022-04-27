Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBCF stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

