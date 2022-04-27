Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alcoa Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.32. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus increased their target price on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

NYSE:AA opened at $66.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.30. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,522 shares of company stock worth $4,012,092 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

