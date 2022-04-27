APA Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.39.

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

