William Blair Comments on Equifax Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equifax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $207.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.39. Equifax has a twelve month low of $201.41 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

