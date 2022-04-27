KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Danaher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $250.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

