Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 42,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

