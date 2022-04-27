AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.89 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2023 earnings at $19.01 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.84% and a net margin of 5.60%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.86.

AN opened at $116.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.90. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 315,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $5,487,084.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,474,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,117,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,792 shares of company stock valued at $32,178,582. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

