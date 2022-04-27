Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $206,632,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.