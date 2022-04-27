Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.18.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after buying an additional 270,428 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

