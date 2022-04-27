Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Avient in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 4.76%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVNT stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. Avient has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,711,000. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $182,885,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $67,816,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $40,952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 877.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 508,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

