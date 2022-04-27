Analysts Offer Predictions for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genuine Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

NYSE GPC opened at $133.94 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $184,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 209,193 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

