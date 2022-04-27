Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $235.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

