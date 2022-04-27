Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

BJRI stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $669.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

