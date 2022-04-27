Boenning Scattergood Comments on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $470.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $41.64.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 26.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

