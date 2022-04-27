Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackstone in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

NYSE BX opened at $107.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.90.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406,797 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,111,452 shares of company stock worth $69,334,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.02%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

