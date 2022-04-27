Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.05). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.50) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.41. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

