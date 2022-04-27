BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.35 million, a P/E ratio of 953.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.